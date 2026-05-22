Donald Green, president of Gordon State, named VSU’s next leader

By: Armone’ Gates, Chief and Editor

VALDOSTA- VSU enters a new chapter as Donald J. Green has been named the new president of the university, with his term starting in Aug 1st of 2026.

He has been a vet administrator with the University Systems of Georgia for some time, with a plethora of leadership experience within his portfolio.

Coming from a background within higher education, Dr. Green has served as president of Point Park University and currently serves as president of Gordon State College until the fall.

Dr. Green achieved many significant milestones while being president of Gordon College, including a 7.5% increase in recruitment from this past spring, along with creating the “Success Plan,” a model used to help keep students on track for graduation.

Dr. Green obtained a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Michigan State University, along with a master’s in labor and human resource management from Ohio State University. He later earned a Doctor of Leadership degree from Western Michigan University.

Donald J Green will become VSU’s 11th president starting in the fall

He also answered an interview question within the VSU’s Communication press release.

Dr. Green elaborated on what he is most excited about for the upcoming school year.

“I’m eager to get to campus,” he said in a VSU press release. “Build strong partnerships with the community and local industries and create new workforce pathways that will help both Blazer Nation and the entire region grow.”