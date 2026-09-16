ICE Raids and Blockades Reported in Valdosta

By Madeline Higdon, Photo Editor

On Wednesday, September 16, multiple witnesses have reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been spotted in the Valdosta area.

A hashtag on TikTok and Facebook has been gaining attention — #iceinvaldosta — where witnesses have been posting videos of ICE chasing down cars, blockading roads and parking lots, as well as a video of three people arrested.

Most sightings have been reported on North Ashley St.—which stretches from Five Points to Downtown. The majority of these videos posted show chases and stops near La Jalisco market and El Cazador, with a blockade just off of I-75 at the Madison Hwy. exit.

Reported sightings have been spotted at Bennett Motors, JLC Motors, Drive Today Motors, Valdosta Mattress Outlet, Kenda Truck Center on Madison Hwy.

Employees from aforementioned businesses claim that they have not seen or heard anything in person, rather only social media posts circulating. VPD and City Hall are yet to comment on the situation.

Detainees are likely to be brought to Irwin Cty. Detention Center in Ocilla, Georgia, as it is the closest detention center to Valdosta.

The Ice.gov website states that “Detainees cannot receive incoming calls. If you need to get in touch with a detainee to leave an urgent message, you must call (229) 468-4121 ext. 2225 and leave the detainee’s full name, alien registration number and your name and telephone number where you can be reached. The detainee will be given your message.”

For more information regarding contacting, visiting, or sending items to the detention center, you may find it at the following link. https://www.ice.gov/detain/detention-facilities/irwin-county-detention-center

The Spectator urges the Valdosta community to be aware of their surroundings and to stay safe and alert at all times.