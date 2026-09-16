These Long Food Lines Are Getting Out of Hand

Since the beginning of the fall semester, there has been an increase in many of the restaurant lines within the Student Union and Palms Dining Hall.

Around lunchtime from 11:30 a.m-2:30 p.m., the Student Union is packed with students and faculty members trying to grab a quick bite to eat between classes.

Palms is also packed around these times, as it has different food events designated for each day of the week; for example, they have “Fried Chicken Thursdays” and “Fish Fridays.”

Due to the fluctuation of people ordering food at the same time, there tends to be a long line of students waiting to grab their food. If you’re at Palms, you normally have to wait in line so you can be served the food; if you come late, then you’re faced with waiting in a long line.

Many places, such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, require students to be at the Student Union to order their food, rather than having the luxury of ordering it on Grub-Hub and picking it up when it’s ready, like The Drop.

Palms charges $5.00 for a to-go container if you wish to take their food outside of the cafeteria to eat. So, you don’t really have the luxury of taking your food to go unless you pay for a to-go container. It’s a one-time purchase, but is it worth having to pay out of pocket

As enrollment rates for the campus continue to increase each semester, VSU will have to look into providing more food places on campus for students to enjoy without the hassle of having to rush or wait in long lines to get something to eat.

We here at the Spectator feel like there should be more variety of food places for students to enjoy without the hassle-free feeling of being rushed or having to wait in a long line.

The late dining options on campus close around 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The only place on campus still open that late is The Drop, which closes around 11p.m. Mon-Thru and closes around 9p.m. Fri-Sun.

We should have a dining option other than the Drop that’s open past 5:30 p.m. for students who have late classes and want to grab something before retreating to their dorms.

Some other dining options to think about could be a nice Asian food place on campus, a Panera Bread, Subway, or Waffle House.

Students overall should have the ability to grab food at their convenience without feeling rushed or overstimulated.