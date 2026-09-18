Horn’s move to Cleveland could open door for Colorado reunion

Jimmy Horn Jr. is getting another opportunity in the NFL, and his next stop comes with a familiar face waiting in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to add Horn to their practice squad after the Carolina Panthers waived the second-year wide receiver this week. The move reunites Horn with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his former teammate at Colorado.

Horn began the season with Carolina but was waived after the Panthers needed a roster spot for linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Panthers coach Dave Canales had expressed interest in bringing Horn back to Carolina’s practice squad, but Cleveland stepped in.

Horn’s NFL production as a receiver has been limited. Through 14 career games, he has 11 receptions for 108 yards. He also opened this season as Carolina’s primary kick returner.

His Week 1 performance was not without mistakes. Horn muffed a punt against the Chicago Bears, and his limited role outside of returning kicks made it more difficult for him to hold onto a roster spot.

Cleveland, however, gives Horn a fresh opportunity.

The Browns could use additional help in the return game with running back Dylan Sampson expected to miss time with a knee injury. Horn will first have to earn his way from the practice squad to the active roster, where Cleveland already has several young receivers competing for playing time.

The more interesting part of the move is his connection with Sanders.

Horn and Sanders played together at Colorado before entering the NFL. Their familiarity does not guarantee either player a larger role in Cleveland, but it gives Horn a quarterback on the roster who already knows what he can do.

Sanders is currently behind Deshaun Watson on Cleveland’s depth chart. Watson struggled in the Browns’ season-opening loss, which has brought more attention to Cleveland’s quarterback situation.

That does not mean a change is coming. It does, however, make the addition of one of Sanders’ former college targets worth watching.

For Horn, the immediate challenge is simpler. He has to prove he can contribute beyond his connection to Sanders.

A practice-squad spot is far from a guaranteed role on Sundays. If Horn can provide value as a receiver and returner, he could eventually work his way onto Cleveland’s active roster.

And if Sanders eventually gets an opportunity at quarterback, Cleveland now has another player who already understands how to work with him.

For now, it is simply a reunion. What Horn and Sanders do with it will determine whether it becomes anything more.