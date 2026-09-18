VSU volleyball set for two-match weekend at The Complex

By Lloydrica Hudson, Sports Editor

VSU volleyball returns home this weekend for two matches at The Complex, beginning GSC play Friday before turning its attention to Trevecca Nazarene on Saturday.

The Blazers will open the weekend against Lee at 6 p.m. Friday before facing Trevecca Nazarene at 2 p.m. Saturday. While Friday marks the beginning of conference play, Saturday gives VSU a chance to close the weekend against a Trevecca team that has struggled early in the season but has shown strength in several areas.

VSU enters the weekend looking to build on its early-season performances. Paola Aviles has been one of the Blazers’ offensive leaders and recently earned GSC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Eimy Negrón Domenech has helped lead VSU defensively after earning GSC Defensive Player of the Week honors earlier this season. Setter Avery Mullins has also played a key role in directing the offense, while Camryn Childers, Ava Keuntjes, Addison Cooley, Maddie Kilmer, Kinsley Timmons and Asia Montagnani have contributed throughout the lineup.

After Friday’s conference opener, VSU will have a quick turnaround before taking on Trevecca Nazarene.

Trevecca enters the weekend with a 2-7 record. The Trojans are averaging 10.8 kills and 9.8 assists per set.

Serving could be an area VSU will have to watch. Trevecca has recorded 55 service aces, averaging 1.8 per set, compared with 41 aces by its opponents.

The Trojans have also been active at the net defensively. They have 51 total blocks, including 11 solo blocks and 80 block assists.Defensively, the Trojans have collected 435 digs and average 14.5 per set.

Emma Schnitzer has been one of Trevecca’s most productive players. She has 68 kills while hitting .284 and has added 43 total blocks. Jordan Hunt has 52 kills and 28 blocks.

Kaitlyn Grant leads the Trojans with 80 kills and averages 2.67 kills per set. Setter Brianna Bowman has recorded a team-high 223 assists, averaging 7.11 per set, while Isabella Sherrod leads the defense with 66 digs.

Trevecca’s two victories this season have come against Shorter and Virginia State. The Trojans enter Saturday having lost six straight matches, including a 3-0 loss to Palm Beach Atlantic on Sept. 12.

Saturday will also add another chapter to a relatively short series between the programs. VSU holds a 3-1 record against Trevecca Nazarene, although the Blazers enter the matchup following a loss in the most recent meeting.

With two matches in less than 24 hours, VSU will have little time to reset after Friday’s conference opener. Saturday’s match will test the Blazers against a Trevecca team capable of creating pressure from the service line and at the net.

VSU and Trevecca Nazarene are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Complex.