Blazers look to take on Shorter for Homecoming Matchup

By Tahmira Fryson, Sports Reporter

Following a two-week break, the Blazers return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Oct.ober 24 at 3 p.m. to face Shorter University in their annual Homecoming matchup.

With the home crowd behind them, the Blazers look to make a statement as they return to the field for one of the university’s most anticipated traditions.

The Blazers enter the matchup 4-1 after a win against Erskine College with a winning score of 56-0. The Blazer’s offense continues to improve throughout the season.

The Blazers are currently ranked No. 19 in the D2 Football poll, No. 17 in AFCA poll, and No. 24 in the FloCollege poll.

Running back Shawn Paschall delivered an outstanding performance during the game against Erskine College, rushing the ball eight times for 94 yards and three touchdowns. Paschall broke free during the first play of the second quarter for an amazing 74-yard touchdown run. Dodging defenders and finding open space downfield, Paschall dashed to the end zone to extend the Blazers’ lead to 21-0.

As Paschall prepares for the upcoming matchup, he expressed excitement and anticipation following the team’s two-week bye. He credits his faith in God as his foundation and source of strength, while maintaining a high level of intensity and focus.

Paschall remains motivated by the standards he has set for himself and the team, emphasizing the importance of giving his best effort on every play before shifting his attention to the next.

The Blazer defensive line continues to show up and show out each game. The line has recorded four interceptions, six sacks, and 13 tackles.

Jayden Bethea led the team with 10 tackles and an interception for 19 yards.

LaBarryon Moore, Rico Watkins, and Bentley Ware-Roberson also had interceptions while junior defensive back Curtis Janvier forced a fumble.

Both the Blazer’s defense and offense are looking to deliver a strong performance against Shorter. As a team this season, VSU currently averagesd 46.40 points per game and has accumulated 1,344 rushing yards throughout the season.

As the Blazers prepare for the upcoming matchup, both units will look to build on their success and maintain their momentum.

Shorter enters Saturday’s game with a 2-5 record. The Hawks are averaging 21.86 points a game and are led offensively with their quarterback Josh Brown, who has thrown 208 passing yards and four touchdowns.

On the defensive side, Shorter has been led by Christian Benson, who has recorded eight tackles and two sacks during the 2026 season.

Saturday’s matchup presents the Blazers with an opportunity to secure another victory in front of their homecoming crowd.