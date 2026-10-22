Why Should You Vote Next Week?

As the midterms come closer, everyone’s text messages and social media ads are likely going “vote this person for Congress” or “this person is bad and you shouldn’t vote for them for various reasons.” Tiring, yes. Important? Also yes.

If you have any opinions on the current goings-on of the government in any capacity, are legally an adult and registered to vote, you should do it.

You can check if you’re registered on the official state voting page.

The time to register for the current midterms has passed, but for any runoff election happening in December, you have until Nov. 2 to register.

You can register online if you have a valid driver’s license from Georgia or an ID card that’s registered and on file with the Department of Driver Services (DDS).

While the next Presidential election won’t happen for another two years, every single member of the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate is up for election.

Voter turnout next week dictates what’s able to be passed until the President leaves office.

Important issues that have impacted everyone — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Iran, the situation in Gaza, gender inequality and related violence, racial rights, queer rights, voting rights, wealth inequality, the state of education, decreasing media transparency, rigging the congressional maps after the Voting Rights Act was gutted, abortion, the separation of church and state (a constitutional right), artificial intelligence (AI), the skyrocketing prices, and so many more issues — all of that is decided by Congress, which you have the power to change.

The midterms can make or break whatever goals the ruling party has and is a way to see what matters to the constituents (you).

Much as current events may make it seem differently, the president can’t do much without the help of Congress. The same applies locally.

Here are the contested elections on the Georgia ballots next week, which you can view on the Georgia My Voter website.

Keep in mind that these names are off the sample general ballot for Valdosta and may not be wholly accurate to what you see on Election Day if you live outside of the city.

United States Senate:

Mike Collins [R] vs. Jon Ossoff [D]

United States House of Representatives District 8:

Austin Scott [Incumbent – R] vs. Kelly Esti [D]

Governor:

Rick Jackson [R] vs. Keisha Lance Bottoms [D]

Lieutenant Governor:

Greg Dolezal [R] vs. Josh McLaurin [D]

Secretary of State:

Tim Fleming [R] vs. Penny Brown Reynolds [D]

Attorney General:

Brian Strickland [R] vs. Tanya Miller [D]

Commissioner of Agriculture:

Tyler Harper [Incumbent – R] vs. Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold [D]

Commissioner of Insurance:

John King [Incumbent – R] vs. Keisha Sean Waites [D]

State School Superintendent:

Richard Woods [Incumbent – R] vs. Lydia Powell [D]

Commissioner of Labor:

Bárbara Rivera Holmes [Incumbent – R] vs. Nikki Porcher [D]

Public Service Commissioner District 3:

Fitz Johnson [R] vs. Peter Hubbard [Incumbent – D]

Public Service Commissioner District 5:

Josh Tolbert [R] vs. Sheila Edwards [Incumbent – D]

It’s easy to be upset at current events or think that, maybe, there’s nothing you can do to change them.

We at The Spectator believe the very opposite: so long as you think the world can improve, there’s hope for something brighter.

That’s why it’s extremely important to turn out next week. The vote of the people matters enough that it’s actively becoming harder to vote, and that means something!

We’ve got some tips for next week:

Research your candidates. Who fits in line with what you believe and want to see in your country?

Even more than that: who do you think will actually fight for the change you want to see, instead of sitting around and making excuses?

AI and social media can be wrong or biased, so it’s best to do the groundwork yourself. Check if you’re registered even if you’ve voted before.

If you’ve moved, make sure you’ve changed your information. Make sure you know where your voting area is by checking the official voting information website.

Do not wait until Election Day to give the Post Office your ballot, because they won’t give it the stamp until at least a day after. Know the dates for every election, including the runoff.

Even more important than that, know your voting rights. If you’re in line before the polls close (about 7 p.m.), you can still vote. That doesn’t mean you can get in the back of the line after that time.

Nobody has the right to take your ballot from you. If your citizenship is questioned, you have the right to ask for a provisional ballot.

Look up Georgia’s accepted forms of ID for voting. If you have any issues, the nonpartisan Election Protection hotline (866-687-8683) is open from 8:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. most days.

Be informed when you hit the ballots, be confident and be prepared. This is the chance to make the change you want to see.