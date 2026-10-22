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When all of the 'come-from-away's get together in The Legion, hijinks insue...

Lowndes High School’s “Come From Away” Showing

October 22, 2026 Entertainment, Photo Story, Photos, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 138 Views

Lowndes High School will be showing “Come From Away” from October 22 to October 24. The shows will begin at 7:00 P.M and will be held in the Performing Arts Center.

“Come From Away” shares the stories of the “come-from-away”s, whose flights were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. When the city’s population doubles overnight, both natives and visitors must adapt to the changes.

“[This musical] shows that even in the face of tragedy, humanity can still come together; there is still good in this world,” said Dr. Mark McQuade, director.

Dr. Susan Boddie, Assistant Professor of Voice, Voice Area Chair, and the Graduate Coordinator for Music, at Valdosta State University served as the dialect coach for the show, as she is a native Newfoundlander herself!

 

Tickets can be purchased at this link:

https://lowndes.revtrak.net/clubs-and-organizations/drama-club/drama-club-performances/come-from-away/#/v/-come-from-away-october-22/cart

Jaiden Trollmann finally gets her chance to sing karaoke at The Legion.
Tanner Hager’s character Clauda, the mayor of Gander, takes time to reflect after the events of the week.
Andre’ Howell and Adalyn Williamson complete a scene as Captain Bristol and Anette, just one of the many characters each cast member is responsible for playing.
When all of the ‘come-from-away’s get together in The Legion, hijinks insue…
Andre’ Howell plays an African man, attempting to communicate with the bus driver (Elijah Resurreccion). The two break the language barrier using Howell’s wife’s bible — a truly touching scene.
Adalyn Williamson’s character, Captain Beverly Bass, explains the dangers of leaving the planes on the tarmac for too long.
Garth (Tanner Hager) encourages Bob (Andre’ Howell) to kiss the cod — an important part of becoming an honorary Newfoundlander.
The Kevins (Elijah Resurreccion and Kendrick Graham) end up in Matty (Gunner Smith)’s bar in ‘the gayest town’ in Newfoundland.
Maddy Roy’s character Hannah sings a heartfelt ballad about her missing son, Kevin, called “I Am Here.”
The troupe will compete with a shortened, 55 minute version of the musical at the GHSA one-act play competition.
Bob (Andre’ Howell), Kevin T (Elijah Resurreccion), and Nick (Colton Burkeen) become honorary Newfoundlanders with a shot of ‘Screech.’
In this scene, the performers are all representing airline captains from around the world — featuring airlines like United, Air Canada, Lufthansa.
“We stared at those images for hours… Until finally, someone turned them off…” The ‘come-from-away’s finally see what *truly* happened in New York after being left in the dark for over 50 hours.

 

Maddie Higdon

mshigdon@valdosta.edu

First Year of the Graduate ESOL Program
Hey, everyone! I’m Maddie. I am the Photography Editor for The Spectator this semester. I’ve been taking photos for about seven years, and some of my favorite things to shoot are stage shows and sports.

Fun Fact: I have recently won a singing competition, and in October, I will compete at the international level.

“Reach for the stars, and if you don’t grab them, at least you’ll fall on top of the world.”
— Pitbull, “Give Me Everything”

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