Lowndes High School’s “Come From Away” Showing

Lowndes High School will be showing “Come From Away” from October 22 to October 24. The shows will begin at 7:00 P.M and will be held in the Performing Arts Center.

“Come From Away” shares the stories of the “come-from-away”s, whose flights were diverted to Gander, Newfoundland on September 11, 2001. When the city’s population doubles overnight, both natives and visitors must adapt to the changes.

“[This musical] shows that even in the face of tragedy, humanity can still come together; there is still good in this world,” said Dr. Mark McQuade, director.

Dr. Susan Boddie, Assistant Professor of Voice, Voice Area Chair, and the Graduate Coordinator for Music, at Valdosta State University served as the dialect coach for the show, as she is a native Newfoundlander herself!

Tickets can be purchased at this link:

https://lowndes.revtrak.net/clubs-and-organizations/drama-club/drama-club-performances/come-from-away/#/v/-come-from-away-october-22/cart