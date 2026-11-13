By: Ji’Layha Wright, Sports Reporter

The Atlanta Falcons traded safety Jessie Bates III to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2027 second draft pick and a 2028 fifth round pick on November 9th, 2026.

Jessie Bates III joined the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, after spending five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He became a key part of the Atlanta Falcons defense and earned all-pro honors during his career.

Throughout his four seasons with Atlanta, he served as a team captain demonstrating his leadership and importance to the team. Bates consistently made big defensive plays, including interceptions, forced fumbles, and even key stops.

Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised Bates for his impact on the defense, saying “As long as you’ve got Jessie Bates on your defense, you’ve got a chance because he’s going to make sure he’s going to make sure he’s going to touch every single human being from the front to the back, “according to ESPN.

During the 2026 season, Bates recorded 60 tackles, one interception, and three forced fumbles through nine games.

Throughout his NFL career, he has totaled 869 tackles, 28 interceptions, 74 passes defended, and 14 forced fumbles.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding an experienced defensive player as they prepare for a playoff push. They are also gaining a wonderful leader. This was a smart impactful move because they added a proven elite safety that can help them contend.

Although Atlanta gains valuable draft capital, Jacksonville receives a proven defensive player with years of experience. The trade marks the end of an important chapter in Bates’ Career with the Falcons experience and begins a new opportunity in Jacksonville.

His leadership, experience , and ability to lead will be truly missed.

As he makes the shift over the question remains whether the falcons can fill the void he leaves behind or if this trade will be one they look back on differently.