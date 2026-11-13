Valdosta State pulls away from Thomas University in season opener

By: Lloydrica Hudson, Sports Editor

Valdosta State turned a six-point halftime lead into a 19-point win Monday night, beating Thomas University 82-63 in its men’s basketball season opener at The Complex.

Blaise Wallace led the Blazers with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and DJ Hamlett added 16 points off the bench. Valdosta State shot 50% from the field after halftime as it outscored the Night Hawks 43-30.

The teams traded leads in the first half before the Blazers took a 39-33 advantage into halftime. Valdosta State shot 50% from the field after the break and outscored the Night Hawks 43-30 in the second half.

DJ Hamlett came off the bench to score 16 points, including two 3-pointers. Keshawn Evans added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jack Voth scored 10 points.

Valdosta State outrebounded Thomas 47-41 and made 21 free throws to the Night Hawks’ eight. Thomas shot 3 of 28 from 3-point range, including 1 of 14 in the second half.

Yannis Woods led Thomas with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Devon Rainey added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Blazers play Florida Tech at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, in Melbourne, Florida, as part of the GSC/SIAC/SSC Regional Challenge.