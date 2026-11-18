An injured player spent 26 minutes on the court waiting for an ambulance during VSU’s Nov. 9 men’s basketball season opener against Thomas University. The injury, a dislocated knee, stopped play for about 30 minutes at The Complex.

During the stoppage, there was an attempt to move the player, even after he said he couldn’t walk. We’re concerned about how the situation was handled, and Valdosta State Athletics’ response leaves too many questions unanswered.

In an email responding to questions about the incident, Assistant Athletic Director Gregory Richard said, “Our sports medicine staff responded immediately to the situation, providing care and coordinating the necessary emergency medical response.” He praised the athletic training staff and cited the player’s privacy in declining to share specific medical details.

His statement leaves open when emergency medical services were called and the time it took the ambulance to arrive. That timeline matters.

VSU already has a publicly posted emergency plan for the PE Complex. It calls for activating EMS, gives directions to the arena and assigns someone to meet responders at the southwest corner of the building and guide them to the gym doors. VSU Athletics should confirm what they consider a timely response when it comes to emergency personnel.

Other Division II programs spell out responsibilities for similar situations. At the University of West Alabama, the Pruitt Hall Gymnasium plan assigns the initial assessment to a certified athletic trainer, who directs someone to call 911 immediately.

Kutztown University’s arena plan designates someone to flag down emergency responders and call for clearing bystanders from the area. Those details give everyone a job before an emergency happens. VSU should be able to explain who had those responsibilities at The Complex.

We want Valdosta State Athletics to review the response with local EMS, release a timeline that protects the player’s privacy and explain any changes it makes as a result. The next time a player goes down at The Complex, everyone responsible for getting help should already know their role.