By: Taylor LeMay, Staff Writer

Inflation, the sustained increase in the general price level of goods and services, has far-reaching effects on both individuals and the broader economy.

When inflation rises sharply, as it has in recent months, households often feel the impact most acutely at the grocery store, gas pump, and in their monthly bills. Everyday essentials become more expensive, corroding the purchasing power of wages and savings.

For many families, this means making difficult choices, cutting back on discretionary spending, and worrying about their financial future.

VSU Dr. Chris Myers has a critical perspective on this topic and said the historic shifts the country witnessed on Nov. 3 were primarily driven by inflation.

“The Republicans hadn’t lost much support until inflation got high and started hitting people in the pocketbooks,” Myers said.

He also pointed to the ongoing war as a significant issue that turned some Republican voters against the administration.

Myers placed this year’s midterms in a broader historical context. He compared the 2026 elections to previous dramatic shifts in American politics, such as the 1994 Republican takeover of Congress, the Democratic landslides during the Great Depression, and the 1858 midterms that launched the rise of the Republican Party.

He noted that while the 1994 shift was heavily influenced by Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America,” the Great Depression era saw the Republican Party nearly vanish from Congress after voters gave overwhelming support to President Roosevelt’s New Deal policies.

“Such dramatic realignments require major issues or events to galvanize voters,” Myers said.

On the future implications, Dr. Myers believes the Democratic majority in Congress opens new possibilities for legislation, though the president’s stance and the veto power remain significant obstacles. He also pointed to potential reforms in the presidential election process, such as states possibly moving away from the electoral college in favor of the popular vote, which could trigger another fundamental shift in national politics.

From a historian’s viewpoint, Dr. Myers interprets the 2026 results as a clear rejection of the president’s policies rather than of the Republican Party as a whole. He draws a lesson from history: sweeping political change only occurs when critical events or pressing issues motivate voters to turn out and demand change. “It can’t just be philosophical differences,” Myers said. “There has to be major issues, major events like the war, inflation, or a new political movement to get people out on election day.”

Dr. Myers’ analysis situates the 2026 midterms within the larger narrative of American political development, underscoring how pivotal moments of upheaval are driven by extraordinary circumstances rather than routine partisan debates.