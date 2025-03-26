Two charged in connection to Brianna Long case

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor.

After over a year of investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged two men with the murder of a VSU college student who was killed in October of 2023.

Long, 21, was bartending at The Pier on Oct. 29, 2023, when the shooting occured outside of the bar. She was shot while closing the bar, and died at South Georgia Medical Center shortly after. Another staff member was shot, but recovered from his injuries.

Tsion Clayton, 23, and Kimone Green, 21, were charged with malice murder on Feb. 25, both in connection with the murder. Authorities believe the shooting is connected with a gang dispute, and that Long was caught in the crossfire when Clayton and Greene were attempting to find someone else.

Both men are in custody on separate incidents, and further charges are expected in the case as it continues.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be provided as it continues.