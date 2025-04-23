BREAKING: Langdale Hall to be demolished

Written by Bailey Wilson, Managing Editor.

After 56 years of existence, Langdale Hall is set to be demolished within the next year.

VSU officials confirmed that the dorm hall was to be torn down in the summer or fall of 2025 and are waiting for state approval to move forward with the project. The building has not been in active use since January 2023. After the demolition, the land will be converted into a green space for the time being.

“Renovations were considered but the cost of the proposed renovation far exceeds the revenue it could bring in,” Robbyn DeSpain, VSU director of strategic communications and special events, said.

The building had been notorious for maintenance concerns in the last few years of its use, including hot water concerns, bat infestations and mold around the premises.

VSU commissioned a pre-demolition asbestos report in the building as per GA Code § 12-12-10, and the resulting test returned with 3% and 5% asbestos found within the tile flooring in several parts of the building. This has brought up concerns for building safety across campus, especially in older buildings.

Jaylan Scott, a junior mass media major and part of the last group to live in Langdale Hall, weighed in on the closing. His initial feeling was concern, and he said he was conflicted.

“On one hand, Langdale was the largest housing facility on campus next to Georgia and Hopper,” Scott said. “To have your largest housing unit for new students, and one of the more affordable housing options as well, for that to close is certainly a hit for the next group of people to not have that option anymore.”

However, he also said he understood why it was closing.

“At the same time, Langdale was not up to maintenance and living standards that most people would have preferred,” Scott said. “So I think that for all of the problems that Langdale dealt with, for it to be torn down and converted into something… for what it’s being used for, I do support it.”

The university does not have further plans to build a new dorm hall in its place.

“VSU currently has adequate housing for the approximately 2,000 students who live on campus each year,” DeSpain said.

