Carvajal meets with faculty to discuss impending departure

By: Armone ‘Gates, Copy Editor

For the first time since the announcement was made, Dr. Richard Carvajal took to the podium to address the news that he would be leaving VSU and heading back to his hometown in California to be closer to family.

On Sep 10, VSU’s “Marketing and Communications team” sent out an email explaining that Dr. Carvajal would be leaving VSU in January of 2026.

Dr. Carvajal has been the president of VSU for almost nine years, with his term starting back in

January of 2017.

According to the UMC team newsletter, “ Carvajal has led the university through stability, growth, and resilience.” Since then, there has been little discussion over this matter until the second Faculty Senate meeting of the semester, held in the University Center’s Magnolia Room on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Dr. Carvajal explained everything from his point of view.

“This is obviously the first meeting of this senate since that announcement, ” said Carvajal. “If you were at the VSC meeting that we had a couple of weeks ago, you heard me speak to this.”

“I got a phone call about a place that was signing to invest about half a billion dollars into turning it into a Polytech university. It’s also a place where I grew up, ” said the President.

California State Polytech, formally known as Humboldt State University, is Dr. Carvajal’s alma mater.

“This was my childhood home, and as a kid, this was a place where I would go watch football games and other events,” said Carvajal. “It’s the place where my family called our first home.

That’s a call that’s a little harder not to take.”

Dr. Carvajal explained that his kids didn’t even know until a day and a half later, before the university was notified about it.

The president went on to describe this as an exciting new chapter but also a bittersweet one.

Many Faculty Senate members expressed their feelings toward the president’s leaving VSU in December.

History Professor John Dunn, the head of the Faculty Senate’s Grievance Committee, explained his feelings.

“ He’s been here for nine years, and I’m not an expert on some issues, but I have been told that usually presidents don’t stay forever, ” said Dunn. “They stay for about six or maybe nine years, then they go on a new adventure.”

“I didn’t realize that he’s going back to his alma mater, which probably will be a lot of fun, ” said Dr. Dunn. “They did get a great deal of funding recently to convert themselves from a small school into a Polytechnic University.”

Philosophy Professor Christine James described her feelings towards Dr. Carvajal’s announcement.

“ I was surprised but happy for President Carvajal and his family, ” said James. “I knew he was from the area of California, and I know that Humboldt, California, has a special place in his heart.”

“President Carvajal has always been a friendly and energetic presence at VSU, ” said Dr. James. “We would often chat before convocation about the excitement that each new academic year and each new group of students would bring to campus.”

The Faculty Senate president, Susan Brodie, said Dr. Carvajal has a positive impact.

“We adore him and appreciate the growth that has happened under Carvajal’s leadership, the wonderful projects on campus, the new buildings, and of course, his strength and integrity, ” said Dr. Brodie.

Dr. Carvajal plans to be on the search committee for the next president and will also educate the newly elected president on his or her new position, he said.

Dr. Carvajal thanked everyone on the board for helping to make VSU the school that it is today.

“ I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the messages that have been sent out since the announcement, and I certainly appreciate it, ” he said.