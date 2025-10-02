The Wishing Tree: A Campus Project of Hope and Creativity

By: Photo Editor Ibec Francis

Every student has a wish, a dream, or a hope they hold for the future. On Sept. 25, students in the 3000 Community Art class brought those aspirations to life, allowing them to take root and blossom into a collective work of art on campus.

Their new collaborative project, The Wishing Tree, invites students to pause, reflect, and share their dreams for the semester and the year ahead.

The concept is simple yet powerful. Students write their wishes on small tags and hang them on the branches of a tree in the art studio. With each new tag, the tree becomes more than an art piece, and it becomes what Professor Tijuana Vazquez calls “a beautiful reminder that our voices and dreams matter, no matter how small they may seem.”

As the branches slowly fill, so does the sense of connection. Wishes for good grades, new friendships, personal growth, and new skills sway together, showing how individual hopes combine into something much larger.

“I love seeing how the students have embraced this project,” said Tijuana Vazquez. “Their wishes show both creativity and sincerity, and once the tree is complete, I think people will be touched by the collective hopes that it represents.”

For students, the tree is not only an outlet for expressing what they want from the semester but also a symbol of community. Drayce Filko, Art Education student shared: “I think it’s a great way for people to reflect on what they want out of this semester. When you see everyone’s wishes hanging on the tree, no matter their major or classification, it creates a sense of community. It’s easy to feel separated on campus, but this reminds us that everyone has a wish, and that connects us.”

Another Art Ed student Canita Ruan, expressed how the project helps ease stress: “I think it’s a good way to help students release their fears.”

For Vazquez, the project represents more than just slips of paper on branches.

“The Wishing Tree offers a moment to pause and reflect on what we hope for—whether personally, for our community, or for the world,” she said. “It’s about creating a shared vision of possibility.”

The Wishing Tree stands as both an artwork and a gathering of voices, a space where creativity becomes a vehicle for connection. It invites every student to contribute, reminding the campus that art isn’t only about what hangs on walls or sits in galleries—it’s about participation, reflection, and hope.