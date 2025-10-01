Darren Knight “Howz Ya Mama And ‘Em Tour” Comedy Show Preview

By: Ashley Jones , Arts & Entertainment Editor

On Oct. 3, the comedian Darren Knight aka ‘Southern Momma’ accompanied by the comedian Red Squirrel and other special guests, will visit the Whitehead Auditorium in the VSU Fine Arts Building on a stop from their comedy tour “Howz Ya Mama And ‘Em.”

Named one of Variety’s 10 comics to watch in 2018, the night is expected to be full of laughter, outrageous stories and relatable southern characters.

Amber Porter, the Administrative Coordinator for Outreach and Engagement for the College of Arts said, “We’re excited to welcome Darren Knight and his Southern Mama “Howz Ya Momma An Em Tour” to VSU.”

“The College of the Arts is known for presenting outstanding music, theatre, and dance performances throughout the year, and this comedy show is a great addition to our lineup,” she said.

“It’s important to us to bring in events that connect with different audiences, and Darren Knight’s southern humor resonates with so many people here,” said Porter. “We’re looking forward to an evening where our students, faculty, staff and community can come together, relax, and enjoy a fun night of laughter on campus.”

What can the VSU community expect to see at the comedy show?

Viewers can expect a brand of comedy that’s fast-talking, high energy, and unapologetically southern. Darren Knight’s comedy showcases character-driven humor, drawing heavily from the over-the-top southern mothers and small-town drama.

Knight’s comedy features little to no profanity, but lots of attitude, relatable southern stereotypes and humor aimed towards adults familiar with southern culture. If you’re familiar with Jeff Foxworthy or Larry the Cable Guy, then Darren’s comedy is similar with a more modern and Internet born twist.

The comedian Red Squirrel will bring a rambunctious, no holds-barred style of southern comedy. While Knight plays the over-the-top southern mom, Red Squirrel plays the wild, tell-it-like-it-is aunt.

Her comedy is brash, honest, and leans into adult humor with a strong southern twang. Red Squirrel’s set is a mix of adult oriented stand up and storytelling comedy.

Together with Knight, Red Squirrel adds a more raw and edgy flavor to the show, making it a well-rounded comedy experience that taps into different sides of southern life.

VSU staff, faculty, and students will receive special ticket pricing to the show.

To purchase tickets for the comedy show, VSU members can visit this website page: https://alumni.valdostastate.org/e/darren-knight-aka-southern-mama-howz-ya-mama-an-em-comedy-tour–2025/ or contact Amber Porter at saporter@valdosta.edu.

The Whitehead Auditorium is located at 204 W Brookwood Drive, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7p.m.