VSU looks to snap back against Lenoir-Rhyne after historic loss

By: Marese Hudson

Spectator staff writer

Last Saturday’s loss was one for the history books as Valdosta State was shutout 31-0 at home against UNC Pembroke marking the first ever shutout in program history at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and their first shutout loss since 1991.

Now, the focus shifts to Lenoir-Rhyne, a chance for the Blazers to redeem themselves in front of the home crowd.

“Really physical on offensive line and defensive line [Lenoir-Rhyne] got some really good receivers with some big playability”, said Valdosta State Head Coach Graham Craig.

Defense was a bright spot in the first half for VSU last week and look to keep that momentum going.

The offensive mistakes were there against Pembroke, as VSU had five turnovers, with three interceptions and two fumbles and VSU looks to limit those against Lenoir-Rhyne.

“I’m calling the offense just to get us more efficient on offense, staying out of those 3rd and longs and protecting the football”, said Craig, “You can’t really win when you turn the ball over as many times as we have, so being able to eliminate those turnovers will really help us as a football team”.

A bright spot for VSU is that Lenoir-Rhyne struggles against the run game, as they give up an average of 182.2 rushing yards a game.

Craig said that getting the ball going with rushing will be a key to success.

VSU will face the 2-3 Lenoir-Rhyne Bears Oct. 4th at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, kickoff is at 4 p.m.