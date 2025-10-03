VSU Homecoming 2025 Preview

By: Ashley Jones, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Many members of the VSU community are anticipating the upcoming Homecoming celebrations. To release any worries of possibly missing events, The Spectator has compiled a list comprising of all VSU Homecoming events to look forward to.

Before we begin, the theme for this year’s Homecoming is “Throwback to the 90’s: A Blazer Homecoming Rewind.”

Homecoming Weekly Festivities start as follows:

To kick off the week, on Sunday, Oct.19, at Palms Quad is the Midnight Madness late-night party from 11p.m. to 1 a.m. With a live DJ, games, snacks, and the countdown to the sidewalk chalk contest, this party is designed to instill nostalgia, pride, excitement, and belonging into VSU’s Homecoming Week.

On Monday, Oct. 20, students can participate in the “Blazer Pantry & Closet: Homecoming Drive Competition” provided by the Office of Career Opportunities and Volunteer Services from 8 a.m. to 5p.m.

Later that day, the “Player’s Club: Casino Night!” party will take place in the Student Union Ballrooms from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Students can partake in blackjack, roulette, craps, and Texas Hold ’Em, or if you’re looking for friendly card-playing fun, travel to the other room to play Spades and UNO.

Alongside the casino tables, blazers can enjoy arcade-style games like Air Hockey, Pac-Man arcade machine, claw machines stocked with prizes, and basketball shooting hoops. A live DJ and a photobooth will also accompany the event.

To continue this explosive Homecoming week, Tuesday, Oct. 21’s daytime event will feature students making their own Homecoming Tie-dye shirts.

While the evening will consist of a “Neon Pep Rally” from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Complex. Students will be able to meet the athletic teams, find out the winners of the Sheet Sign Competition, Sidewalk Chalk, & Blazer Pantry Donation competitions.

King, Queen, Class Prince, and Princess candidates from each category will also be featured.

Jai Williams, the Student Affairs Coordinator, mentioned during our interview that the special announcement surrounding the pep rally, “it is in line with the ’90s theme.” Students should continue to look out for said announcement.

Homecoming Court is usually announced during the pep rally, but for this current homecoming, the Class Prince, Princesses, King, and Queen court will be crowned late Wednesday, during the “Lip Sync Battle: 90’s Edition” at Whitehead Auditorium.

Wednesday, Oct. 22 will encompass ‘Winning Wednesday, ’ which was previously known as ‘Fired Up Friday,’ a mini tail gate to prepare for the official tail gate on Saturday.

The Lip Sync Battle event will take place later on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm.

Student teams (Flame, Bonfire, Inferno) will compete in a high-energy Lip Sync Battle to 90’s hits. These teams will bring their best performance, energy, and creativity to the stage for an unforgettable Homecoming night.

On Thursday, Oct. 23 food trucks will visit campus and serve free food to students. Students will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

Later, at the Campus Recreation Center, Blazers will have the opportunity to hit the rink with the “Roll Bounce: Skate Night” party. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Rec Center will transform into a roller rink with lights, music, and 90’s vibes.

There will be three live DJs that students can switch channels to enjoy their favorite 90s music. Additionally, a balloon artist will be on site creating fun designs.

Jai Williams stated that “the company vendor will provide skates, but students can, of course, bring their own.”

Friday, Oct. 24 will feature an ultimate 90’s throwback block party with the “Back to the Block: 90’s Edition” party in the Hopper Courtyard from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students can enjoy free food, a live DJ, and a Best 90’s Fit Competition where students can show off their retro style for a chance to win. Also, grab some custom swag with airbrush trucker hats and airbrush tattoos before leaving.

Last but not least is Homecoming Day, on Saturday, Oct. 25, starting at 11a.m., is the Parade with the BlazerGate following at 12 p.m. in the Tailgate Lot. The Valdosta State Homecoming Football Game starts at 3 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

After the game, the 34th Annual Homecoming Step Show hosted by the Mu Omicron Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will feature VSU Greek Organizations and visiting Greek Chapters.