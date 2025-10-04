Home / Editorial / Keep up with The Spectator anywhere you go

Keep up with The Spectator anywhere you go

October 4, 2025 Editorial, Spectator, Spectator Spotlight, Spotlight, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 125 Views

Be sure to find The Spectator on various social media sites. We’ll make sure to keep you up to date on local events, interesting sights on campus, the latest in sports, police reports, our takes on the newest albums and more. Below is a list of addresses to our social media pages. Follow us on:

Instagram @vsu_spectator

X @vsuspectator

TikTok @vsuspectator

Also don’t forget to check out the podcast, The Torch, on Spotify.

Have any stories or tips you’d like us to check out? Feel free to reach out to us on all of our platforms or by email at jamestrbrown@valdosta.edu.

Tags

Check Also

Carvajal meets with faculty to discuss impending departure

By:  Armone ‘Gates, Copy Editor    For the first time since the announcement was made, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2025, All Rights Reserved