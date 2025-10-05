VSU Soccer team gears up against UAH

By: Armone Gates

Copy Editor

The Valdosta state soccer team is looking to make a comeback this season as they compete against The University of Alabama in Huntsville on Sun Oct. 5, 2025 at 2p.m.

This has been a tricky season for the team as they scored a 1-1 tie with Trevecca Nazreen in Nashville Tenn last game. The previous game the team scored 0-1 against Lee Tenn.

UAH came up short last week 2-0 on the road against Montevallo.

These two teams are looking to redeem themselves in a match up that will impact the entire season.

Soccer head Coach Stephen Andrew explains his plans to get ready for the upcoming game.

“Trying to have a good week in practice,” said Coach Andrew. “Back-to-back road weekends in the GSC is really tough and limits our practice time.”

This is Stephen Andrew’s seventh year as the head coach of the Blazer soccer team.

Coach Andrew is 50-40-7 at VSU and 40-26-5 in the Gulf South Conference in six seasons.

Coach Andrew explains how the team tries to stay healthy for away games.

“Try to get as much recovery with our athletic trainer as we can,” said Andrew. We also have to be careful with what we do in practice to ensure that we’re ready for each game.”

The Blazers hope their hard work and preparation will pay off as they face UAH this Sunday.

Fans can expect an exciting match as both teams fight to turn their seasons around and gain momentum in the Gulf South Conference.