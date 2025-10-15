VSU students invited to free Lowndes County 200th birthday party

By Anna Ramsey, Staff Editor

Pack your party hats and kazoos, Blazers; you have a 200th birthday party to attend.

Lowndes County’s Board of Commissioners is inviting the entire community to the historic Lowndes County Park from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17, for a bicentennial celebration. That’s a lot of birthday candles.

Burgers and Bluegrass will have completely free admission and feature community-favorite eats such as Big Nicks, Downtown Social, Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, and Ella’s Top Corral.

“Lowndes County’s Bicentennial is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate not just 200 years of history, but the people, traditions, and spirit that make Lowndes County such a special place to call home,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter said in a press release.

Bluegrass musicians Night flyer and Snaky Woods will be there to enhance the sounds of community pride and family fun.

“There is no better way to honor this milestone than by gathering with family, friends, and neighbors in the heart of our community to share a meal, enjoy live music, and create new memories together,” said Slaughter.

Lowndes County was established on December 23, 1825, after settlers realized the area’s rich soil provided the perfect conditions to grow cotton, peanuts, pecans, and tobacco. Named after South Carolina Congressman William Jones Lowndes, the county would soon become the largest inland market for Sea Island cotton in the world.

When the Dixie Highway was built in the 1920s, tourism skyrocketed, and the economy soared. With the influx of people moving to Lowndes, the Moody Army Air Field was established in the 1930s, which later became Moody Air Force Base. Since then, the county has become home to over 120,000 people.

“Most importantly,” Slaughter said, “this celebration is about passing the pride on to future generations, so our children and grandchildren will carry forward the same love for Lowndes County for the next 200 years.”

For more information about the event, visit http://www.lowndescounty.com/.