Flantastic Coffee is Valdosta’s best kept secret

By Anna Ramsey, Staff Editor

Taco lovers and coffee fanatics come together in perfect harmony at this little known yet quaint spot just outside of downtown Valdosta.

Flantastic Coffee Company, owned by Jennifer and Ricardo Muñoz, offers a variety of authentic Hispanic foods and drinks, as well as classic coffee favorites. From tasty cold brews to fresh empanadas to colorful aguasfrescas, the menu has something for everyone.

Housed in a repurposed Sonic, Flantastic Coffee Company has completely refurbished the space into nothing short of an Instagram worthy aesthetic.

While there is no indoor seating, the covered outside space is brimming with cozy cushioned chairs and hanging lamps. Pink accent flowers hang from the ceiling, and an entire wall beside the ordering window is dripping with greenery and adorable neon signs – the perfect place to pose for a picture.

Upon stepping up to the ordering window, my friend and I had no idea where to start. Seeing our uncertain faces, servers Hillary and Allison were quick to help, offering not only smiles, but recommendations of their favorite dishes. After sampling a few aguas frescas flavors and waffling back and forth between the Pink QuesaTacos (which, I was thrilled to see, are actually pink) and the Birria Melt Sandwich, we decided to go for the latter.

Not only was the portion size huge, but the beef was perfectly tender and juicy. The sandwich came with cilantro and onions, but we opted out of the onions; while the cilantro didn’t have much flavor, the cheese pull was historic, and the generous helping of birria sauce on the side was enough to make our mouths water. Unfortunately, while the bread was toasted well, it tasted like the store bought; nonetheless, I would order it again.

I ordered an iced horchata, which tasted like icing on a cinnamon roll. My friend tried their pink matcha, which she said tasted like a strawberry cupcake and was the best matcha she had ever tried. The drinks as well as the dessert options – including flan (of course!), a Biscoff loaf, and a cinnamon churro – are more than enough to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.

While the food was tasty, the service was quick (under five minutes even with a busy drive through!), and the vibes were immaculate, two drinks and a meal were $27. Students balling on a budget might want to order small.

The restaurant sits in its own bubble; right next door is RNR Tire Express and directly in front is a very busy road, West Hill Avenue. If you tune out the road noise and the sounds of tires being screwed onto cars, the chill acoustic covers of pop songs make for a very nice atmosphere.

All things considered, I would visit again with a big appetite and a large group of friends to share the flantastic experience with.

Flantastic Coffee Company is located at 1520 West Hill Ave. Hours of operation are between 6:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Follow them on Instagram @flantasticcoffeeco.