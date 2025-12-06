Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas Album Review: Top 5 songs

By Armoné Gates, Copy Editor

You know it’s that Tiiiiiiime of the year when you start to hear Carey’s infamous “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from her 1994 Christmas album. However, that’s not the only best song on the album.

Mariah remade many beloved Christmas songs on the album by adding her signature sweet, authentic sound, which makes the songs sound exquisitely festive. Such as “Santa Claus is coming to town, O’ Holy Night, Hark! The Herald Angel Sing, and Silent Night.

While also adding a variety of her own Christmas songs to the mix, such as “All I want for Christmas is you, I miss most at Christmas time, and the song Jesus Born on This Day.

Carey grew up in a dysfunctional family; the holidays weren’t the best. Though Carey used to tune out the noise as she dreamed of one day creating her own signature holiday sound of what “Christmas really means to her”.

On Oct 28, 1994 “ Merry Christmas” was released and sold over 3 million copies at the time. It would then go on to sell around 15 to 20 million copies as of 2025. Making it a massive success worldwide.

The Album first starts with the song “Silent Night” as the piano keys guide us into the song’s melody, sung by Carey and her background singers. The song was created by Joseph Mohr in 1816 and the melody was composed two years later in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber. The song was also first performed on Christmas Eve of 1818 in Oberndorf, Austria.

The song Silent Night means peaceful night as it symbolizes the night Jesus Christ was born as bringing God’s love and peace to the world. Overall, Carey and her background singers sing the song in an uplifting, vibrant way at the start of the album.

Up next is the cheerful song “All I Want for Christmas Is You. “The songs start off with a nostalgic Christmas sound as Carey begins to list out what matters most to her during Christmas. The song was created in 1994 by Mariah and co-writer and producer Walter Afanasieff. The song is about prioritizing love and a special person over the material gifts that we tend to buy during Christmas time.

Whenever I hear this song, I just get the urge to dance around the house and sing my little heart out because this song is very festive and reminds you that the holiday is not about presents but its about togetherness with loved ones.

Moving,, the next song to play is “O Holy Night,” which is my favorite song off the album overall. Carey starts off the song singing alone with the melodic chords. Her husky, vibrant voice illustrates the essence behind thepowerful lyrics in the song.

The song was created The song was originally created by Placide Cappeau in 1843 in France, and it started as a poem. In 1847, Cappeau’s friend, Composure Adolphe Adam sets the poem to music. The song is then performed for the first time that same year on Christmas Eve in Roquemore, France.

The song is about the birth of Jesus Christ, and the Lord was born was a “Holy Night.” A divine moment of hope, healing, and freedom for the world. This song gives me chills as the lyrics “fall on your knees, O’ hear the angels voices! O’ night divine, O’ night was Christ was born.” These lyrics are powerful as they show you the angels were rejoicing in awe of the savior of the world begin born on such a night. As a believer, these wordsare not just lyrics, they a beautiful reminder that Christmas is about the birth of Jesus Christ.

The fourth song to come is “Christmas Baby, Please Come Home.” the song starts out at a nice tempo as Carey harmonizes with the medley. Then, as the emp goes faster, the choir chimes in behind Carey singing Christmas. The song was originally sung by Darlene Love on the 1963 album “ A Christmas Gift for You “ by Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry.

The song is about Intense Loneliness and longing for a loved one to return home for the holidays. Mariah makes the song her own with her warm vibrato and vocal quality as she sings the song in her own rendition.

Coming up at number five on our list is “Miss You Most At Christmas Time.” This is one of the most heartfelt songs on the album. It is one of Carey’s original songs on the album. The song starts off with a piano chord that loops into the framework of the song. The song is about missing a loved one or significant other during the holidays.

It exemplifies that the loss of their presence is extremely significant during the holidays. This song actually hits hard for me because I lost my grandmother during the holidays a couple of years ago. Whenever I hear this song I think about her and how important the holidays were to her and the memories we made during her time on earth.

Overall, these songs evoke meaning and express the true essence of Christmas. So during the holidays don’t just listen to these songs but really understand the meaning behind them and what they really mean to you during this holiday season.