Blazers men snap 2-year long losing streak to a ranked team

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

For the first time in two years, the Blazers came out on top Saturday against No. 8-ranked opponent, stunning Alabama Huntsville with a clutch second-half surge that brought the fire and confidence inside The Complex to win 93-91.

Entering the game, the Blazers were on a six-game losing streak to The Chargers and had a total record against Huntsville of 10-20.

The Blazers were down as many as 11 points in the second half but rallied back behind the defensive star senior forward Drew Mills, who got a last-second block that helped turn the tide.

Mills had a great performance, putting up a season high of points with 18, with seven rebounds, most for VSU, three blocks and two steals.

The Chargers came into the game ranked No. 8 nationally, with a potent offense which had six players in double figures, with guard Rayven Turner leading the charge with 15 and with nine rebounds, while Jordan Mabe had 13 and both Matt Thurman and Griffin Cooper added 12 apiece.

Down the stretch, the Blazers were at the free-throw line, once Blaise Wallace made a key free throw with seconds left, the Chargers desperate full-court heave fell short and VSU snapped its losing streak to Huntsville that dated back to February 2023.

With the victory, VSU improved to 5-2, with this being an inner conference matchup it improved their Gulf South Conference record to 1-1, which makes Alabama Huntsville record the same.

As the season just started, there are six teams in the GSC with the same 1-1 record.

The Blazers are back in The Complex, Monday against Baptist University of Florida at 7 p.m. This will be the first time these two teams meet, as this is Baptist University of Florida basketball team first season.