Behind the Helmets: The Unseen Work of VSU’s Equipment Team

By: Lloydrica Hudson

Sports Editor

While most fans only see the players on the field every Saturday, a small group of students spends countless hours making sure the VSU’s football team is ready to play.

For seniors Alexa Hawkins, Chase Kerlin, and junior Le vy Nguyen, being part of the VSU football equipment staff is more than just setting up jerseys and helmets, it’s a full-time commitment built on teamwork, sacrifice, and love for the game.

“I’ve always loved football,” Hawkins said. “This was a way for me to stay involved and be part of something bigger than myself.”

On game days, the crew arrives as early as 10 a.m. to unpack player bags, organize uniforms, and prepare the locker room for more than 100 players.

They work through the day, making last-minute fixes to helmets and shoulder pads before kickoff. After the game, they stay late, sometimes until 9 p.m. cleaning, packing, and loading gear back into trucks.

During fall camp, the hours are even longer. “We’d be here at 6 a.m., get a lunch break and sometimes not leave until 10 at night,” Kerlin added. “There were nights we slept at the field house because it was easier than going home.”

Beyond long days, the staff manages many small details like taping nameplates or organizing locker rooms. Their work may go unnoticed by fans, but not by the players and coaches.

“The coaches will stop by and tell us, ‘We appreciate everything you do,’” Kerlin said. “That makes it worth it.”

For Le vy, one of the few women on the staff, the experience has also meant breaking barriers.

“At first it was tough working in a male-dominated space,” she said. “But once they saw I was serious and here to work, I earned their respect. Now they trust me just like anyone else.”

Balancing equipment duties, classes, and jobs isn’t easy.

Nguyen studies nursing while working overnight shifts. Chase plans to become a coach after graduation. All agree that the job has taught them communication and how to manage stress.

“You learn how to work with people, how to handle pressure, and how to be part of a team,” Hawkins said. “It’s shaped who I am.”

The group says their biggest reward comes from the friendships they’ve made. “I didn’t really have friends when I first came to college,” Nguyen said. “Now I’ve got people I’ll be close to for life.”

Despite their dedication, the team’s work is unpaid. They often buy their own supplies, from whiteboards to dryer sheets, just to keep things running smoothly.

“It would be nice to see the school do something for future staff,” Nguyen said. “Even a small scholarship or trip would go a long way.”

Still, their motivation isn’t money, it’s pride. “When we’re not there, things don’t run as smoothly,” Kerlin said. “That’s how we know we make a difference.”

What keeps them coming back each season is simple: each other.

And even though they work behind the scenes, the equipment staff’s impact is clear.

Follow the team on Instagram and TikTok at @VSUEquipment to see their behind-the-scenes work in action.