A New Perspective on Campus Safety: Meet the New Police Chief

By: Samaria Johnson: Staff Writer

VSU’s newest leader in red and black, Police Chief Chris Hughes is bringing fresh energy and a commitment to a safer campus. With a career dedicated to serving others, Hughes brings a fresh perspective to campus policing.

When asked what led him to a career in law enforcement, he shared that this was not his original career plan. At age 25 he returned to college and planned on being a high school football coach, but his professor at the time was a police chief who said that Hughes would one day work under him.

“After graduating from Georgia College and State University I joined his department, and it turned out to be the best decision I’ve ever made, second only to marrying my wife,” said Hughes.

Hughes credits his mentors and family for preparing him to step into a leadership role such as police chief. He expresses gratitude to Dr. Tavarez Holston at Georgia Piedmont Technical College for allowing him to serve his first job as chief in 2019.

As he steps into his new role at VSU, Hughes is guided by three words: protect, serve, and educate. Hughes wants to leave the university better than when he arrived. Hughes’ top priorities include improving campus access control.

“We’re actively working on that this year to make our facilities more secure. I also plan to launch a Drone First Responder Program within our department,” he said. “Technology can be a catalyst in public safety, and it enhances response times, situational awareness, and overall preparedness.”

That optimism is shared by those working closest to him. Sgt. Rebecca Leatherberry expressed confidence in the direction the department is headed under Hughes’ leadership.

“Overall, we are excited for Chief Hughes to be here. He has a lot of great ideas and visions for the future of the police department,” she said. I’m hopeful for the future.”

Hughes is committed to improving the relationship between students and campus police. He believes that building trust starts with being seen, therefore the police try to attend all campus events.

Outside of the badge, Hughes enjoys the simple things: good food, exercise, and finishing his doctoral dissertation. Two restaurants he has enjoyed thus far are Relish and Friends Bar and Grill.

“A key part of that is ensuring our department is fully integrated into the fabric of the campus and not working in isolation but partnering across departments and divisions,” said Hughes. We’re always stronger when we work together.”