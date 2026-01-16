Blazers ride four-game win streak into matchup with Auburn Montgomery

By Dionte Daniel , Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Looking to continue building momentum, the VSU Blazers men’s basketball team will host Auburn Montgomery Saturday afternoon at The Complex.

Coming off a 101–83 win against Montevallo on Thursday; VSU will aim to reach the five-win mark during its current winning streak. The Blazers shot 50% from the floor and forced 16 turnovers against Montevallo. The victory improved VSU’s record to 10 wins and 6 losses while setting them at 5–5 in Gulf South Conference play.

On offense, VSU ranks first in the GSC averaging 94.8 points per game. The Blazers are also first in assists, averaging 16.8 per game which has allowed for balanced scoring from deep into the rotation.

Leading the way for the Blazers is senior forward Drew Mills who currently leads the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game. Mills is shooting better than 52% from the field and his efficiency around the rim has played a big role in the VSU offense.

The Blazers have played well at home this season posting a 7–2 record at The Complex. Ball movement and taking care of basketball are two things that have improved during VSU’s recent games. Against Montevallo, the Blazers had 21 assists and only eight turnovers.

Auburn Montgomery comes into the game with the loss of five straight games. The Warhawks have a record of 3–13 in the season and 1–9 in GSC play. They also find themselves in the bottom third of the conference in points per game averaging 71.8.

VSU and Auburn Montgomery will tip off Saturday at 4 p.m. in The Complex.