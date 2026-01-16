VSU Overcomes Slow Start, Defeats Montevallo

By: Lloydrica Hudson, Sports Editor

VALDOSTA — VSU recovered from a slow start and pulled away from Montevallo for a 101-point performance Thursday night at The Complex.

The Blazers trailed early before MJ Jones scored two free throws to give VSU its first lead at 11–10. Maalik Leitch added a free throw, and Lucas Brown Jr. followed by going 3-for-3 at the line to push the Blazers ahead 15–10.

VSU gained momentum on both ends of the floor and took a 47–33 lead into halftime.

Drew Mills led all scorers with 31 points on 14-of-19 shooting. Brown Jr. finished with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, while Devon Rainey recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Blazers shot 50 percent from the field and totaled 21 assists.

“I thought we played hard for the entire game. I didn’t think there was a stretch where we did not play hard,” VSU Head Coach Mike Helfer said. “There was a stretch that they made shots, and you know we had to adjust, but I thought we played hard the entire game.”

Helfer said the game plan focused on defensive discipline.

“Our game plan was really to not give up a lot of easy baskets from our press and guarding in a half court and make them earn it, and I thought we did that really well,” Helfer said. “They made some shots because they’re good. They’re a good team, good players. But our goal was to just make them earn what they make.”

Helfer said shot contests were a key defensive takeaway.

“College players, if you get a wide-open shot, are going to make them,” Helfer said. “We were able to get a hand up and contest a lot of shooters, and that’s what I was most proud of.”

Offensively, Helfer pointed to ball movement.

“I was most proud of our unselfish ball movement. We passed the ball, we moved the ball. It was just really hard to guard, it was good for us,” he said.

Despite the win, Helfer said the Blazers still have areas to improve.

“I think we got better at guarding a dribbler,” Helfer said. “Sometimes guys get by us, and we have to continue to get better at that. I think we can get better in our press denial, but that’s something that I’m going to probably say every day for the rest of the year.”