Housing renovations continue across campus

By: Winter Dube, Campus Life Editor

Construction and renovations have become a familiar sight around VSU over the past few semesters. From the demolition of Langdale hall, tech upgrades at the Student Recreation Center, and a new bus stop at Palms, after its destruction in Hurricane Helene.

VSU Housing and Facilities Maintenance has been steadily working to modernize campus infrastructure and improve student living.

Amanda Thompson, Associate Director of Housing elaborates more on housing. Renovations on campus.

“Residence Halls have been a major focus in recent semesters. Over the summer of 2025, Georgia Hall received brand-new flooring, followed by interior painting that was completed in December 2025. To add, Centennial Hall began a roof replacement that officially kicked off over winter break and is still ongoing.

While Georgia Hall was the only hall painted over winter break, Housing has confirmed that similar improvements are planned for other buildings. Hopper Hall is scheduled to receive interior painting, as well as the installation of humidistats, that were originally planned for winter break but were rescheduled.

Examples of the humidistats are those that were installed in Georgia Hall during the 2024-2025 academic year. They are designed to automatically activate bathroom ventilation after showers. According to Housing, the system helps control moisture levels, improve air quality, and reduce the growth of mold.

Students explained why the installation of humidistats within their dorms is or would be helpful.

“I live in a private, and I think that the installation of the humidistat will be very helpful and beneficial because, personally, my room has a little mold formation on the floors mainly from the hot showers and moisture build up,” said Rhyan Clark, a nursing major and Hopper resident since the fall semester. “Also being able to turn the light and vent on separately is nicer too because at night it helps when not wanting to wake your roommate up,” she said.

Another student, Helena Komrzyova, an international business major from the Czech Republic and a Georgia Rotary student, shared her experience living in Hopper Hall before moving to Centennial.

“To keep the dorm from being humid, we had the air conditioner running all the time, and it was very cold,” Komrzyova said. “The vent was right above my bed, blowing cold air on me all night, which caused back problems.”

Komryzova also expressed concerns about mold in Hopper’s bathrooms, saying it negatively impacted her comfort and sense of safety.

“I always felt bad when I showered because I felt like I was breathing in mold. Even though we tried to ventilate and keep the door open, it was still uncomfortable,” she said.

Now that she has moved out of Hopper, she is facing new concerns at Centennial. She admitted the roof replacement was frustrating since it was happening directly outside her window but was assured the project was necessary.

“When I saw the old roof plates being removed, they were black, she said. “So even though it is annoying right now, I am actually happy they are replacing it.”

Amanda Thompson of Housing discussed housing proposals for different resident halls.

“In addition, we have received project proposals to address common area furniture replacement in Centennial and Georgia Halls,” said Thompson. “As well as a proposal to refresh and modernize study and lounge spaces across the residence halls to better support student needs,” she said.

Housing officials emphasized that renovation decisions are made strategically. The department works with Facilities Maintenance at least three times per year to review assessments and prioritize improvements. “Our priorities are sequences to focus first on life safety and core infrastructure, followed by finishes and student experience upgrades such as flooring, painting, and furniture,” Thompson said.

Since 2020, VSU has invested approximately $9 million in housing renovations. These investments include community restroom renovations in Brown, Lowndes, and Patterson Halls, as well as all the paint jobs. Housing also expanded amenities with new washers and dryers being installed in Summer 2023, and air fryers and microwaves being added to many kitchen spaces. Additional amenities continue to be evaluated.

The overall goal of all these renovations is to enhance the residential experience by ensuring halls are safe, functional, clean, and welcoming.

“These improvements are meant to help students feel more comfortable and at home on campus,” Thompson says. “Ultimately, they are designed to improve daily living, increase student satisfaction, and strengthen the sense of community within the residence halls.”