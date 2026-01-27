Bundle Up Blazers!

Blazer Nation! Are you ready to… freeze?!

That’s right folks, it’s no surprise that the nip in the air is still there.

This January chill is still lingering on into this weekend.

We at The Spectator want to remind you stay safe in the wicked cold.

Bundle up, find a new show to cozy up to, make your favorite hot dish, and most importantly: stay off the roads!

Also remember to keep some warms clothes on-hand.

Cold weather is no laughing matter when someone could get injured or sick.

No matter what you decide to do, remember to keep yourself and others out of harm’s way.

If you come across any chilling winter stories while the cold is upon us, be sure to reach out to one of our staff! We’d love to hear from you.