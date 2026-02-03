A year away from greatness

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

VSU men’s tennis enters the 2025-26 season chasing rarity, as they will try to win their third straight NCAA DII championship, but this run will depend heavily on one of the youngest rosters in the country.

The Blazers finished 26-0 last spring and extended their dual-match streak to 42, and ended off by winning 4-2 over Washburn for their second consecutive national title.

Despite losing their veteran leadership, VSU returns with a strong core of freshmen and sophomores, including Emile Le Delporte, Jan Thissen, and standout sophomore Julien Doitteau, the 2025 Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year. Their quick development shows head coach John Hansen’s ability to reload instead of a complete rebuild.

The biggest question that comes to mind for this team is consistency, but the program’s championship culture and depth in both singles and doubles give VSU a clear path. If the young lineup holds steady, the Blazers remain strong contenders for a historic three-peat and really lead into the name of Titletown.

The Blazers have not lost a game since March 30th, 2024. They are 42-0 since the date, in the past three seasons, they haven’t lost a home game; their record at home is 31-0.

VSU were ranked No. 2 nationally in the preseason rankings. As MGA was seventh in the preseason Peach Belt Conference Poll.

MGA have six players returning, including the NAIA All-America Daniel Garcia Suarez, he finished 10-6 in the spring and ninth in NAIA singles last season.

Blazers look to extend that win streak as they face Middle Georgia Tuesday Feb 3rd at 2 p.m. at VSU tennis courts. This is Middle Georgia’s first season of full NCAA DII play.