VSU Edges West Florida in High-Scoring OT Win

By: Marese Hudson, Assistant Sports Editor

VSU men’s basketball team survived a late scare and prevailed overtime, to claim a thrilling Gulf South Conference victory over the University of West Florida 103-100 Saturday at The Complex.

VSU improved their overall record to 12-8 and 9-2 at home, extending its record against West Florida to 23-10.

Senior guard Drew Mills led the whole game in points as he had a season-high 36 points, which is the third most in GSC.

Junior forward Blaise Wallace contributed to the victory as he the second most points on the team with 17 and the most rebounds with 10 notching another double-double. This Wallace’s ninth double-double of the season.

The Blazers lead the GSC in point-per-game as they averaged 93.2 overall and 89.2 against GSC teams. If they maintain this pace, the Blazers will break their previous record of total points in a season.

The Argonauts kept it close with the team having 14 steals and causing VSU a total of 18 turnovers.

The VSU defense is what caused the separation in overtime, as they held the Argonauts to 40% from the field in the extra period. Blazers outrebounded UWF 41 to 33 as VSU grabbed 15 offensive rebounds.

With eight remaining games in the season, The Blazers are 6th in the GSC standings, as they make their playoff push.

The Blazers are going to try to extend their home win streak to five as they face Lee University, Thursday, Feb 5 at 8 p.m.