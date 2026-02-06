Lady Blazers Travel to UNG for Weekend Double Header

Austin Sellars – Spectator Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga – The VSU women’s softball team will travel to Dahlonega, Georgia, for a doubleheader against the University of North Ga. The first game starts at 1 pm, and the second begins around 3:30 pm at Haines and Carolyn Hill Stadium.

VSU is coming off a win over Middle Georgia in the Gulf Shores Invitational, where the team went 1-3 in its first four games.

UNG, ranked sixth in the nation in the NCAA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll, is coming off a 6-0 win over Delta State at the GSI, where they split 2-2.

Neither team has faced a conference opponent yet, so both programs’ conference records stand at 0-0.

VSU senior Adrianna Portanova has been solid at the plate this season, leading the team with a .333 batting average.

Senior Saylor McNearney has also been exceptional at the plate so far this season, with 14 at-bats; she’s scored four runs on four hits, including an RBI double and a homer.

Blazer junior Annalise Buncy has also been a force at the plate, posting a .583 slugging percentage in the first four games.

Not only have we seen some good hitting performances from the Lady Blazers, but we have also seen a little bit of star power from the circle.

Freshman Giselle Portanova made an outstanding first appearance for VSU, relieving junior Toree Wofford in the Rodgers state game and tossing five innings with no runs allowed, one strikeout, and a stabilizing performance.

For UNG, junior Kaitlyn Johnson leads the team in batting average (.571), runs scored (four), and hits (eight).

Senior Sydnee Reaves leads the team in slugging percentage with a very impressive .923. She also leads the team in stolen bases (two) and doubles (two).

In the circle for the nighthawks, senior Chloe Poss leads the team with a 1.00 ERA and has struck out ten batters over 14 innings this season.

A VSU sweep would put the Lady Blazers in a great position to bring their record above .500, and with only four games left until conference play opens, they need wins.

The first pitch is scheduled for 1 pm on Saturday.