Omnino Rebrands to a Different Site

By: Rut Labrada, Staff Writer

VSU’s undergraduate research journal, Omnino, is soliciting student research papers after receiving low submission numbers due to website renovation during the Fall 2025 semester.

Every year, the research journal, advised by English Professor Dr. Anne Greenfield releases a volume of student-written and peer-reviewed papers from various departments across VSU, but after the website renovation, the Omnino staff and faculty were forced to start from scratch as many students were not aware of the changes.

Graduate student and Omnino Senior Managing Editor Sarah Burch said, “Our site went down around Thanksgiving, and our deadline was that second week of January.”

“We actually had to rebrand to a totally different site, and our link is completely different now,” said Burch. “So, we were having to rebrand our socials, trying to get the word out there, and I think it just wasn’t getting there fast enough.”

The Omnino was able to receive enough submissions to proceed with this year’s volume, but the staff members are calling for more students to be aware of the opportunity, as having published research is a crucial step for many who are looking to move forward in professional careers in academic and other related fields.

For students interested in publishing their research but who are not able to meet this year’s Feb. 6 deadline, Managing Editor Brittany McNulty said, “We accept them on a rolling basis, so if you were to submit something now or over the summer, we would have that in our pocket for volume 17 for next year.”

Students can submit work for any VSU department or field of study, and the Omnino staff will work with students to improve their submissions by finding faculty members to review the paper and offer suggestions for improvement.

Omnino uses a double-blind review process, so student authors and reviewers will remain anonymous to each other during the entire process to ensure that all works are reviewed as fairly as possible.

The journal is also always looking to diversify their publications.

Burch said that the publication would love to publish works from some underrepresented majors.

She mentioned that the research journal does not receive many submissions from English, chemistry, African Studies, and other smaller departments within VSU. The journal has also published some works in Spanish before and are continuing to look for other diverse works.

Though the volume 16 deadline is fast-approaching, all students should consider turning in research papers that they are proud of, and those could be published in later volumes of Omnino.

For any inquiries related to publishing or paper requirements, students should email omnino@valdosta.edu or reach out to Dr. Greenfield in the English department.