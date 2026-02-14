Batter up! BCM’s ‘Maple Mondays’ Sweeten the Start of Every Week

By Maddie Higdon

Photojournalist

Waffle House has some new competition in town! The Baptist Campus Ministry, more commonly known on campus as the BCM, sets up a free waffle bar outside of Bailey Science Center between 8:00A.M. to 10:00 A.M. every Monday.

The organization began Maple Mondays in the fall of 2024, wanting to help bring the love of Christ into peoples’ lives. Alumni missionary, Grayson Kirkland, stated that “Maple Mondays help the BCM to connect people to local churches and other Christian students.”

Kirkland also invites every waffle-goer to the BCM’s worship service: Tuesday nights at 8:00 P.M.

The waffle bar runs like a well-oiled machine. Each part of the waffle-making journey is run by stations.

First, advertisement. BCM members use their voices to draw in potential “customers” to the waffle bar. “Free waffles!” or “Hey, want a waffle?!” is shouted joyfully across the student mall.

Next, batter is poured into a waffle iron by a BCM volunteer. These irons brand a vast number of shapes into the waffle, from the basic honeycomb pattern to Baby Yoda, The Cat in the Hat, and even Hello Kitty herself!

Finally, the next station is toppings, run by Owen Rucker – Sophomore. Rucker takes immense pride in his station, and always greets his “customers” with a beaming smile.

The toppings available are a delicious variety: whipped cream, two kinds of maple syrup, sprinkles, chocolate chips, and chocolate syrup.

Rucker is also in charge of music for the event. “We got the best music out here,” he said. When asked to define ‘the best music,’ Owen’s answer was simple: “Anything that glorifies Jesus.”

So, if you have a Monday morning class near Bailey, definitely stop by the waffle stand and get yourself some breakfast after your lecture.