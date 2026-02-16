Blazer Ball brings early Valentine’s Day Celebration

Winter Dube

Campus Life Editor

On Thursday, Feb. 12, students enjoyed an early Valentine’s celebration in the Student Union at Blazer Ball, an event hosted by Student Life and the Collegiate Women of VSU.

The event featured dinner, a photo booth, desserts, a live DJ, and dancing. Students checked in through Blazer Link and unlike last year’s Blazer Ball, no meal swipe was required. Originally tickets cost $5 but through Blazer Link they were able to let students in for free. Organizers planned for about 80 attendees.

Joseph Romero, the new director of Student Life, previously worked at another institution in New Mexico before coming to VSU. He said Thursday’s event was meant to give students a fun and relaxing experience on campus.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to let students enjoy an early Valentine’s Day, eat some good food, and enjoy a performance by DJ Lon,” Romero said.

Catering was provided by Aramark. The menu included shrimp scampi, chicken parmesan, noodles with alfredo sauce, and cheesecake. Students were also served drinks including mock Shirley Temples.

Demia Hartwell, a sophomore and member of the Collegiate Women, said it was her first time attending the Blazer Ball.

“I’m enjoying the food, the vibes with my friends, and good music,” Hartwell said.

Hartwell attended the event with her friend Mollie Mize and enjoyed spending time with her organization.

“I came to hang out with my fellow sunflowers,” Hartwell said.

Canijah Lango, a senior majoring in biology, is involved with the National Council of Negro Women and said the event brought students together. She attended the event with Adasia Lango, a sophomore engineering major, who is also a member of NCNW.

“Blazer Ball is enjoyable,” Adasia said. For their favorite part of the event Canijah said, “I say cheesecake and she says photo booth.”

Student Life Coordinator, Jai Williams, said Student Life is already planning for upcoming events, including the Mayhem Festival.

“We are really excited about the Mayhem Festival,” Williams said.

“It will be on May 1 this year and we are looking forward to seeing returning and new faces in the fall,” she said.