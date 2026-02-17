Watch out for the Flu!

Heads up Blazers! Another wave of the flu has hit the campus hard.

Since VSU is going through another sickly spell, here are our top tips for staying healthy this flu season:

Be sure to disinfect your living space to get rid of pesky germs.

Stay cautious around your friends, classmates and professors to avoid catching anything unsavory.

If you think you may have the flu, maintain a safe distance from those around you so that you don’t infect others.

Wash your clothes as much as possible to prevent any viruses from following you home.

Remember to wear a mask just to be on the safe side.

Stay safe out there Blazers!