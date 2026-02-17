Home / Campus Life / Watch out for the Flu!
Screenshot

Watch out for the Flu!

February 17, 2026 Campus Life, News, Spotlight, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 166 Views

Heads up Blazers! Another wave of the flu has hit the campus hard.

Since VSU is going through another sickly spell, here are our top tips for staying healthy this flu season:

Be sure to disinfect your living space to get rid of pesky germs.

Stay cautious around your friends, classmates and professors to avoid catching anything unsavory.

If you think you may have the flu, maintain a safe distance from those around you so that you don’t infect others.

Wash your clothes as much as possible to prevent any viruses from following you home.

Remember to wear a mask just to be on the safe side.

Stay safe out there Blazers!

 

Tags

Check Also

VSU Baseball Hosts Union for a V-Day Rematch

By: Austin Sellars, Staff Writer  VALDOSTA, Ga – The VSU men’s baseball team will host ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2026, All Rights Reserved