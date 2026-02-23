Lady Blazers Brush Off Senior Day Loss as They Prepare for Playoffs

By: Summer Smiley, Staff Writer

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Lady Blazers 14-12 competed in an intense matchup during their senior day against the Union Bulldogs 19-9, in Saturday’s game at the Complex.

Although they faced a difficult loss of 73-78, the Blazers started the game with a strong defensive set causing the Bulldogs two turnovers in the first minute and a half with Junior Guard, Erin Whalen, contributing with a steal.

Whalen led the game for Valdosta with 27 points on 9-to-16 shooting and six rebounds, followed by Raeanne Eccleston with 12 points and two steals, and Aryana Hicks who contributed eight points and six assists.

The Blazers carried on with their momentum, fighting hard while making several small comebacks to tie up the score in the third and fourth quarters before Union ultimately took a small lead to finish the game.

“I don’t think that this game was any different than the one we played on Thursday,” said Valdosta’s head coach Chandler Merkerson. “We just talked about trying to put ourselves in the best position possible to win games. We knew this one will be a numbers game.”

Merkerson said their main goal was to limit the number of shots put up by the Bulldogs and remain defensively sound.

“We tried to limit their possession, did a phenomenal job of that. That’s a team that usually takes 70 shots; we held them at 55,” said Merkerson. “Gave up a bunch of threes, but we just talked about limiting their possession, slowing it down, controlling the pace, which I thought we did a pretty good job of.”

Merkerson explains how there were numerous instances in which her team could have given up runs to Union but adapted to the momentum changes from them instead.

“There were multiple times in this game where we could have just quit, and it could have gone from a 12-to-20-point lead, and we just held on and found ways to give ourselves momentum.”

Merkerson concludes that the loss is not a setback, but rather a moment to learn from going into the playoffs in March.

“We understand every win… doesn’t take us to the top of the mountain, and every loss doesn’t take us to the bottom of the valley,” said Merkerson. “So, we just take it one game at a time, one practice at a time, correct the things we gotta get better at, and we just move on.”

The Lady Blazers will go on to play at Auburn Montgomery on Wednesday, Feb 21 followed by Montevallo on the 25, before advancing to the first round of the Gulf South Conference playoffs.