The Upcoming VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium

By: Ailyn Quiroz, staff writer

Students who are interested in publishing research should make sure to attend the annual VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium, April 7-9 in the Student Union.

Although the due date for abstracts was Feb. 13, it does not hurt to get a head start on coming up with a research topic for the next VSU Undergraduate Research Symposium.

“A couple of things we’re really trying to focus on this year is making research accessible and demystifying the process around it,” said Dr. Kelly Davidson, a professor of French and World Language Education and a part of the Undergraduate Research Council.

“So that when students come on campus day one, they are learning about it, they’re seeing what it entails, they’re maybe seeing their peers as they progress on the opportunities they have.”

Every disciple is welcome to present their topic of choice in many formats: poster presentations, oral presentations, three-minute videos, music, and art.

The symposium will also include research from online students.

Dr. Kelly Davidson elaborated more on this topic.

“Another important thing for this year is that we have gotten started on a strategic plan, about how we want to make sure that we are integrating both the on-campus and online students,” said Davidson.

“So that they are able to participate in these different formats. In the strategic plan, we really want to emphasize that no matter where you are in, whether you’re on campus here with us, or whether you’re in a virtual space on campus, you’re able to participate.”

The poster session and reception will be at the Student Union meeting rooms on April 7 at 6 p.m. Then presentations will be held throughout the day April 8 and 9 in the Student Union.

On April 9, there will be a keynote speaker, Dr. Diana Ruggiero, a Spanish professor from the University of Memphis, to talk about how to utilize what students learn in their undergraduate classes to make the world a better place. Times of each presentation and Dr. Ruggiero’s talk will be displayed outside the Student Union meeting rooms, so students can find a research topic they are interested in.

Students had unlimited options when it comes to research.

“It’s really limitless on what the students can present on, you know,” said Dr. Gayle Ramirez, the Associate Department Head of Teacher Education and part of the Undergraduate Research Council. “They find a passion and they dig deeper, and while they’re digging deeper, they’re learning, they’re becoming better practitioners for us, and then they’re able to share with others.”

Along with unlimited options for research, it also opens doors for students for networking, scholarships, and other opportunities.

“I had a student who wanted to go into medical physics, it was his life dream, but we didn’t have the program,” Said Dr. Shantanu Chakraborty, Associate Professor of Physics and research council member, “He went on to present his research at Eastern Kentucky University, so students don’t just present here at VSU, but other universities. He’s now getting his master’s, so this research symposium helped him later on to qualify for his program.”

The Undergraduate Research Council has a table in the Student Union next to Starbucks every Tuesday at 11 a.m. leading up to the symposium in April for more information. Council members and professors rotate each week, so students from any major have the opportunity to meet and partner with them for their research. You can also email Dr. Davidson kfdavidson@valdosta.edu) or the undergraduate research council (undergraduateresearch@valdosta.edu)

Davidson said this process is very valuable to students.

“As you go through your time here at VSU, you’re progressing towards becoming an accomplished researcher and how that plays out in your discipline whether that’s going to take you to graduate school or in your professional field,” she said.