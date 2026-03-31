GET READY VSU

Are you ready for CHICKEN? Tomorrow The Spectator will be releasing THE food review of the year: THE CHICKENING. Witness this incredible food feat right here on our website (and all of our social media) on April 1 at 8:00pm. We hope you’re hungry.
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