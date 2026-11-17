Demaya Sawyer

Staff Writer

VSU is taking a closer look at the women who helped shape its history through a new library exhibit highlighting their contributions to the university and beyond.

The Women’s History at VSU and Beyond celebrates women’s impact on campus through three displays focused on arts and culture, education, service, activism and leadership. Each display features artifacts from the VSU Archives, allowing students and staff to learn about the university’s history through items that have been preserved over time.

Although the exhibit is a separate display, it was created in collaboration with the VSU Archives. The planning process began over the summer of 2026, when organizers started deciding which objects and materials would be included, however students didn’t officially begin working on the exhibit until Sept. 10.

Sarah Fitzgerald is the coordinator of the public history program at VSU. The coordinator of the public history museums, Sarah Fitzgerald, talks about the exhibit.

“The exhibit explores women’s history at VSU and how their contributions have influenced women’s history outside of the university.” Fitzgerald said. “Rather than focusing on just one part of campus history, the exhibit gives visitors an opportunity to see the different ways women have made a difference over the years.,”

For Fitzgerald, seeing the finished exhibit is about more than simply looking at historical objects. She described the experience as “empowering,” because it shows just how much women have contributed to the university since its beginning.

“It is interesting to look back at campus life before VSU became a coeducational institution,” said Fitzgerald.

Seeing the university’s history through that perspective gives visitors a better understanding of how opportunities for women have changed over time. The exhibit also encourages visitors to think about the university’s identity and how its history as a women’s college continues to be part of its story today, she said.

The exhibit opened Thursday, Nov. 5. Visitors will now be able to openly explore the displays during normal operating hours of Odum Library.

For students who walk through the library every day, the exhibit offers an opportunity to learn something new about the campus they call home. It highlights the women whose work, leadership, and dedication helped shape VSU into the university it is today.