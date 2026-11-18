Dear Editor,

I wanted to share some feedback regarding the editorial published November 4, 2026, in The Spectator titled “The Drop Shouldn’t Be Over-Priced for College Students.”

We value student feedback and view articles like this as another opportunity to listen and continue improving. I understand that affordability is an important consideration for our students, and it is something we take seriously in managing our dining program. I also see this as a helpful learning opportunity to ensure students have accurate information and to encourage verification of details before publication. With that in mind, I wanted to provide some additional context and clarify several statements in the article.

After reviewing the pricing and dining options referenced in the article, I found the following:

Blazer Market chips: The article suggests that a bag of chips can cost as much as $12. In reality, most chips range from $1.99 to $2.59, with certain specialty or healthier options priced between $4.49 and $6.00.

Ice cream: The article suggests students could spend $20 on ice cream alone. Actual prices range from $2.29 to $8.99, with the higher-priced items being specialty Talenti pints, which typically retail for approximately $5–$7 at Walmart.

Meal exchange options: Contrary to the suggestion that students have limited options when using their meal plans, The Drop offers several meal exchange selections, including wing meals, Asian meals, paninis meals, burger combinations, and sandwich combinations.

Affordable meals: The Drop also offers a “Big Bite, Small Price” menu featuring several complete meal combinations for $6.99. This is an important option that was not acknowledged in the article.

Higher-priced meals: While some larger wings and Asian cuisine meals are more expensive, these are optional selections that range between $14.99 and $20, depending on selections. Comparable meals in the national retail market average approximately $16.50.

Time and service: The article also raises concerns about wait times and service, which we have investigated and found the average ticket time this fall is 8 minutes and 49 seconds. The average ticket price is $8.64.

My intent in sharing these details is not to discourage students from raising concerns or expressing their perspectives. Rather, I hope this can serve as an opportunity to reinforce the value of checking information with the appropriate campus departments as part of the reporting process. We are always happy to provide context, answer questions, or verify information related to dining services before publication, and we welcome continued dialogue with The Spectator.

Given the factual discrepancies outlined above, I respectfully request that The Spectator amend the published article to correct the inaccurate pricing and dining information. I would appreciate your consideration of this request and am happy to provide any additional information needed to support the correction.

Thank you,

Shannon McGee, DPA

Associate Vice President for Finance & Administration