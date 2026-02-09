Raising Cane’s Restaurant Plans Grand Opening in Valdosta

Written by: Ashley Jones, Art & Entertainment Editor

On Tuesday, Feb. 10, Valdosta will witness the opening of its first Raising Cane’s.

Opening with an early morning celebration, the new Valdosta restaurant will start by celebrating the first customer in line with a gift basket and a greeting from the Valdosta Raising Cane’s employees.

The new Valdosta restaurant will continue the celebration with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers with free Raising Cane’s for a year. (Entrants must be 13 years or older and entries are only accepted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.)

In addition, a Raising Cane’s branded trucker hat and a free box combo card will be awarded to the first 100 combos purchased. Customers are limited to one hat and card per combo purchased.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with VSU’s cheer team, Red Hot’s, and the infamous mascot Blaze.

The new restaurant is located at 1198 N. Saint Augustine Road, across the street from Valdosta Mall.

For the Valdosta residents that are not familiar with Raising Cane’s menu, Cane’s specialty consists of hand-battered chicken finger meals served alongside crinkle-cut fries, buttery toast, coleslaw, their signature secret Cane’s sauce, and with the choice between a lemonade, sweet or unsweet iced tea.

“We’re looking forward to opening Raising Cane’s in Valdosta and serving Caniacs as we continue expanding across the state of Georgia. I graduated from the University of Georgia and opened the first Raising Cane’s in the state in Athens in 2006 and have many friends across these communities said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves in a press release.

“Valdosta is a great community and I’ve loved seeing the excitement from Caniacs with the news of this new restaurant. Our crew is ready to open the doors and begin serving our craveable chicken finger meals,” he said.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and an extended hour for Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The layout of the new restaurant “features a double-lane drive-thru built for speed and convenience, making it easy to swing through after a game or late at night,” said Senior Manager of Public Relations Amy Utley.

The opening celebration will also include a check presentation to Lowndes High School beginning at 9:30 a.m. and a DJ to keep the celebration going all day long.

To learn more details about the new location and additional giveaways not mentioned visit https://locations.raisingcanes.com/ga/valdosta/1198-n-saint-augustine-rd.