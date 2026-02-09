VSU Annual Blazer Ball Returns

By Logan Franklin, Staff Writer

Blazers, grab your fancy pants and grab a friend for this year’s return of the Blazer Ball. VSU’s Collegiate Women and Office of Student Life have formally invited Blazer Nation to Ballroom A in the Student Union at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, for the annual Blazer Ball.

The highlight of previous Blazer Ball events has consistently been the food and the dancing; you can expect a variety of cuisines and music as you enjoy the night.

“We encourage you to dress to impress and join us for this special night as Blazer Ball returns. We look forward to celebrating with you,” said Student Affairs Coordinator Jai L. Williams in a recent press release.

To make the memories last, the ball will feature a photoshoot, so you can always have something to remind you of your smooth dance skills at the 2026 Blazer Ball.

If you plan on attending this year’s ball, the cost is $5, cash only, and can be purchased at the Student Life office, but move quickly fellow Blazers; these tickets are limited.

Be sure to bring a fellow Blazer. To find out more, contact jaiwilliams@valdosta.edu .